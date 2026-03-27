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Delhi Police Remains Unmatched in Tech-Driven Policing

The Delhi Police continues to lead in the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) Pragati Dashboard rankings, showcasing its excellence in technology-driven policing. The force maintained its top position through consistent high scores, evaluated on various parameters by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Crime Records Bureau.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:40 IST
Delhi Police Remains Unmatched in Tech-Driven Policing
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Officials announced on Friday that the Delhi Police has retained its top position among all states and Union Territories on the CCTNS Pragati Dashboard. This achievement highlights the force's exemplary performance in the realm of technology-driven policing and data management.

In the previous year, Delhi Police recorded a perfect score for three straight months, from October to December, and has continued its strong performance by ranking first in January and February this year. These scores reflect the diligent efforts of the department in leveraging technology for policing.

The Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) Pragati Dashboard, monitored by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Crime Records Bureau, evaluates states based on data quality, timeliness, connectivity of police stations, and the delivery of citizen services. The Delhi Police's consistent top ranking underscores its commitment to enhancing these areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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