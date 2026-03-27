Rajasthan Faces Bomb Scare: Post and Passport Offices Targeted

Authorities undertook comprehensive checks after bomb threats were issued to post and passport offices across multiple cities in Rajasthan on Friday. Despite the alarming situation, police confirmed no suspicious items were found.

The unsettling news triggered immediate evacuations and detailed searches in Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner, and Ajmer, sparking widespread panic. In Jaisalmer, an email warned of explosions, prompting swift police action and search operations. Similarly, Barmer's post office was evacuated after a threatened explosion.

In Bikaner, an email cautioning of potential destruction led officials to clear the head post office premises for inspection with bomb disposal units. Ajmer reported a similar scenario. Despite these stressful events, no dangerous items were located, and the threats, similar to earlier incidents this month, were deemed hoaxes.

(With inputs from agencies.)