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Rajasthan Faces Bomb Scare: Post and Passport Offices Targeted

Several post and passport offices in Rajasthan were hit by bomb threats, causing panic and evacuations in cities like Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner, and Ajmer. After thorough searches, police declared the threats as hoaxes, allowing employees to return. This mirrors previous bomb scare incidents in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:51 IST
Rajasthan Faces Bomb Scare: Post and Passport Offices Targeted
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Authorities undertook comprehensive checks after bomb threats were issued to post and passport offices across multiple cities in Rajasthan on Friday. Despite the alarming situation, police confirmed no suspicious items were found.

The unsettling news triggered immediate evacuations and detailed searches in Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner, and Ajmer, sparking widespread panic. In Jaisalmer, an email warned of explosions, prompting swift police action and search operations. Similarly, Barmer's post office was evacuated after a threatened explosion.

In Bikaner, an email cautioning of potential destruction led officials to clear the head post office premises for inspection with bomb disposal units. Ajmer reported a similar scenario. Despite these stressful events, no dangerous items were located, and the threats, similar to earlier incidents this month, were deemed hoaxes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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