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Court Acquits Cops in Controversial Sandeep Gadoli Case

Five Haryana policemen and two others were acquitted in the alleged fake encounter killing of gangster Sandeep Gadoli in Mumbai. The court found insufficient evidence to prove murder charges, accepting the defense's argument of self-defense as the basis for the incident. The controversial case involved numerous legal twists and accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:11 IST
Court Acquits Cops in Controversial Sandeep Gadoli Case
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A court in India has acquitted five Haryana police officers and two others charged in the contentious case involving the alleged staged encounter killing of gangster Sandeep Gadoli. The acquittal comes after the prosecution failed to prove murder and other related charges.

The defense maintained that the encounter was a self-defense action, as Gadoli allegedly fired upon the police team that came to arrest him. Despite suspicions of a planned execution, the court accepted the argument that the officers responded to immediate threats, resulting in Gadoli's death.

The case, involving accusations of conspiracy and false evidence, centered around a controversial shootout in a Mumbai hotel in 2016. Prosecution's evidence, including technical data and witness testimonies, failed to sway the court, which ultimately led to the acquittal of the accused officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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