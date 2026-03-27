Companies Tribunal Expands Powers, Appoints Retired Judges to Strengthen Corporate Dispute Resolution Framework

Legal practitioners, corporate governance experts, and industry stakeholders will gather in Sandton on Tuesday for a high-level seminar hosted by the Companies Tribunal, as the body signals a major shift in South Africa’s corporate dispute resolution landscape.

The seminar, to be held at the Johannesburg Society of Advocates, will unpack the Tribunal’s newly expanded jurisdiction under amendments to the Companies Act 71 of 2008, alongside the strategic appointment of retired judges to bolster its adjudicative capacity.

Expanded Jurisdiction Marks Structural Shift

Recent legislative amendments have granted the Companies Tribunal exclusive jurisdiction over specific categories of company disputes—marking a significant evolution in how corporate conflicts are resolved in South Africa.

This development is expected to:

Reduce pressure on traditional court systems

Provide faster, specialised dispute resolution mechanisms

Improve consistency in company law interpretation

Enhance accessibility for businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises

The Tribunal’s expanded mandate positions it as a central forum for resolving corporate governance disputes, compliance issues, and shareholder conflicts—areas traditionally handled through lengthy and costly court processes.

“The seminar will provide a platform for direct engagement, enabling stakeholders to better understand the Tribunal’s evolving role and mandate,” the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) said.

Judicial Expertise Enhances Credibility

In a move widely seen as strengthening institutional legitimacy, the Tribunal has appointed a panel of highly respected retired judges, including:

Judge Mohammed Navsa

Judge Kathleen Satchwell

Judge Robert Nugent

Judge Boissie Henry Mbha

Judge Visvanathan Ponnan

Their inclusion introduces a depth of legal expertise and judicial independence that is expected to significantly elevate the quality of arbitration and decision-making.

According to the dtic, the judges’ experience in complex legal reasoning, statutory interpretation, and precedent-setting rulings will:

Improve the robustness of Tribunal decisions

Strengthen confidence among corporate stakeholders

Enhance perceptions of fairness, impartiality, and transparency

Implications for Corporate South Africa

The convergence of expanded jurisdiction and judicial reinforcement signals a broader reform agenda aimed at modernising corporate governance and dispute resolution systems.

For businesses, the implications are substantial:

Faster dispute resolution timelines , reducing operational uncertainty

Lower litigation costs , particularly for smaller firms

Greater regulatory clarity , through consistent application of company law

Improved investor confidence, driven by stronger governance frameworks

Legal analysts suggest that the Tribunal could increasingly become the preferred forum for resolving corporate disputes, particularly where technical expertise and expedited processes are required.

Platform for Engagement and Clarity

Tuesday’s seminar will serve as an interactive forum, allowing legal professionals and corporate stakeholders to engage directly with Tribunal representatives on procedural changes, jurisdictional scope, and practical implications.

The event also forms part of a broader effort by the Tribunal to:

Enhance stakeholder awareness

Promote transparency in its operations

Facilitate smoother implementation of legislative reforms

Advancing Efficient Corporate Justice

The Companies Tribunal reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening South Africa’s corporate legal framework through accessible, efficient, and credible dispute resolution mechanisms.

As regulatory complexity grows and corporate disputes become more specialised, the Tribunal’s evolving role is expected to play a critical part in ensuring that South Africa’s business environment remains stable, predictable, and globally competitive.