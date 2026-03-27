Rising Concerns Over Missing Persons in Himachal Pradesh

More than 1,500 cases of missing persons have been reported in Himachal Pradesh over the past three years, raising alarm within the state assembly. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu confirmed an uptick in cases across Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Chamba, Mundi, Solan, Kangra, and Una districts, noting no signs of organized crime involvement.

In health-related matters, State Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil disclosed Rs 391.27 crore in pending liabilities associated with the Himcare scheme. This initiative provides healthcare to approximately 4.33 lakh families not covered under central government schemes, though financial burdens pose challenges.

Additionally, an unauthorized felling of pine trees in Sirmaur district led to an FIR. Despite permission for only 25 trees, 307 were axed—prompting environmental activist Nathuram Chauhan to demand a high-powered investigation into the matter.