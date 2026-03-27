Left Menu

Rising Concerns Over Missing Persons in Himachal Pradesh

Over 1,500 cases of missing persons have been reported in Himachal Pradesh over the past three years. The state's CM noted an increase in missing cases across several districts but confirmed no evidence of organ trafficking. Separately, liabilities in healthcare services under the Himcare scheme remain substantial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:12 IST
Rising Concerns Over Missing Persons in Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

More than 1,500 cases of missing persons have been reported in Himachal Pradesh over the past three years, raising alarm within the state assembly. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu confirmed an uptick in cases across Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Chamba, Mundi, Solan, Kangra, and Una districts, noting no signs of organized crime involvement.

In health-related matters, State Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil disclosed Rs 391.27 crore in pending liabilities associated with the Himcare scheme. This initiative provides healthcare to approximately 4.33 lakh families not covered under central government schemes, though financial burdens pose challenges.

Additionally, an unauthorized felling of pine trees in Sirmaur district led to an FIR. Despite permission for only 25 trees, 307 were axed—prompting environmental activist Nathuram Chauhan to demand a high-powered investigation into the matter.

TRENDING

1
Patan's Bus Port: A Modern Marvel in Transportation

Patan's Bus Port: A Modern Marvel in Transportation

 India
2
Smart Meters and School Fee Reforms: Himachal's New Initiatives

Smart Meters and School Fee Reforms: Himachal's New Initiatives

 India
3
Punjab Government Paves Path for Enhanced Trader Grievance Resolution

Punjab Government Paves Path for Enhanced Trader Grievance Resolution

 India
4
Iran's Verdict on U.S. Peace Proposal Looms

Iran's Verdict on U.S. Peace Proposal Looms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026