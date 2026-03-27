Jan Vishwas Bill: A Step Towards Decriminalising India's Business Laws

The second edition of the Jan Vishwas Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday, with the objective of easing business regulations by decriminalising minor offences. Presented by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, the bill seeks to amend 79 central acts across 23 ministries.

Despite objections from Congress members, who argued it could compromise the Constitution's integrity by replacing imprisonment with fines for certain violations, the bill proposes to amend 784 provisions. Specifically, 717 provisions will be decriminalised to enhance business operations, while 67 will focus on improving living standards.

Additional amendments include adjustments to the Motor Vehicle Act and other significant legislations, transitioning from criminal to civil enforcement mechanisms. Extensive consultations were conducted, ensuring critical areas such as national security remain unaffected.

(With inputs from agencies.)