Nagaland Overhauls Minor Offences: A Step Towards Citizen-Centric Governance

On Friday, the Nagaland Assembly passed a pivotal bill to decriminalise minor offences, notably overhauling the regulatory frameworks of various state laws. This landmark legislation, known as the Nagaland Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, marks a transformative shift from punitive governance to a more compliance-focused, citizen-centric framework.

The primary goal of this legislative reform is to foster a governance ecosystem characterized by transparency and trust, aiming to facilitate economic growth. The bill aligns with national efforts to minimize criminal liabilities for technical and procedural violations, which often lead to unnecessary harassment of citizens and businesses.

While promoting digital compliance and streamlined processes to improve the ease of doing business, the bill firmly maintains strict penalties for serious offences affecting public health and safety. Introduced by Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton, this reform is poised to enhance investor confidence and create a more business-friendly environment, particularly benefiting MSMEs.