UN Experts Welcome Minnesota Truth Council, Concerns Over Alleged ICE and CBP Abuses

United Nations human rights experts have welcomed the creation of a Minnesota Truth Council to investigate alleged abuses by U.S. federal immigration agents, while issuing a strong warning that serious human rights violations must be urgently and independently investigated across all relevant jurisdictions.

The development follows mounting allegations that operations carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in Minnesota between late 2025 and early 2026 involved excessive force, unlawful killings, and systemic rights violations.

Allegations of Killings, Excessive Force, and Targeting of Activists

According to information received by UN experts, operations—identified as Operation Metro Surge and Operation PARRIS—were marked by troubling patterns of conduct, including:

The fatal shooting of two U.S. citizens at close range, reportedly while defending migrant rights

Use of excessive force against individuals believed to be undocumented

Targeting of peaceful protesters, human rights defenders, and bystanders

Alleged reliance on racial profiling

Enforcement actions conducted without judicial warrants

Reports of false accusations of “domestic terrorism”

“These are grave allegations that strike at the heart of rule of law principles,” the experts said, emphasizing that such conduct, if verified, would constitute serious breaches of international human rights standards.

Minnesota Truth Council: A State-Level Accountability Mechanism

In response, the Governor of Minnesota signed an Executive Order on 25 March 2026 establishing the Minnesota Truth Council—a first-of-its-kind initiative at the state level in the United States to address alleged federal enforcement abuses.

The Council is mandated to:

Provide a safe and independent platform for victims and communities to share testimonies

Document and analyse patterns of violations

Produce findings and recommendations based on impartial, transparent, and victim-centered processes

Importantly, its work will remain independent of ongoing or future legal proceedings, ensuring that truth-seeking does not interfere with judicial accountability.

UN experts praised the move:

“This initiative will help uncover the full extent of harm, clarify responsibilities, and contribute to redress and community healing.”

Legal Obligations Under International Law

The experts stressed that the United States—across federal, state, and local levels—is bound by international human rights obligations requiring:

Prompt, effective, and independent investigations into alleged violations

Full compliance with the Minnesota Protocol on the Investigation of Potentially Unlawful Death

Protection of victims and witnesses from retaliation or further harm

Access to truth, justice, and reparations

“Documenting violations and ensuring accountability is not optional—it is a legal obligation,” the experts underscored.

Call for Federal Cooperation and Broader Investigations

While welcoming Minnesota’s leadership, the UN experts called for wider action beyond the state level, urging:

Federal authorities to cooperate fully with investigations, including sharing: Crime scene evidence Operational records Internal communications

Other jurisdictions to initiate parallel investigations where relevant

Authorities to ensure transparency and accountability mechanisms are upheld nationwide

“We are ready to provide technical assistance where needed,” the experts said, signaling continued international engagement.

Broader Implications: Immigration Enforcement Under Scrutiny

The case highlights growing concerns over immigration enforcement practices in the United States, particularly regarding:

Use of force in civil immigration contexts

Expansion of security-based narratives, including terrorism-related charges

Impact on civil liberties, including freedom of assembly and expression

Human rights observers note that the allegations—if substantiated—could have far-reaching implications for federal enforcement policies, as well as for public trust in institutions.

Toward Accountability and Non-Recurrence

The UN experts emphasized that the Minnesota Truth Council represents a critical first step, but stressed that lasting impact will depend on:

Independent criminal investigations

Institutional reforms

Guarantees of non-repetition of violations

“Minnesota’s initiative is a decisive step forward,” the experts said, “but accountability must follow.”

As investigations unfold, the case is likely to become a key test of the United States’ commitment to human rights standards and rule of law in domestic enforcement operations.