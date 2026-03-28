Cyber Heist Targets Retired Officer's Bank Accounts in Punjab

A significant online fraud case emerged in Punjab, affecting a retired Indo-Tibetan Border Police officer's bank accounts, the police reported on Saturday.

Karnail Singh, a 73-year-old former DSP now engaged in agriculture, found his accounts depleted of Rs 17.52 lakh during a bank visit with his son.

Authorities have launched an investigation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act to identify culprits and retrieve the missing funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)