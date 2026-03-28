Cyber Heist Targets Retired Officer's Bank Accounts in Punjab
An alleged online fraud of Rs 17.52 lakh was reported from the bank accounts of Karnail Singh, a retired ITBP officer in Punjab. Police have registered a case and investigations are ongoing to trace the culprits. Rs 11,26,510 was withdrawn from a joint account, and Rs 6,26,500 from another account.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 28-03-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 14:39 IST
- Country:
- India
A significant online fraud case emerged in Punjab, affecting a retired Indo-Tibetan Border Police officer's bank accounts, the police reported on Saturday.
Karnail Singh, a 73-year-old former DSP now engaged in agriculture, found his accounts depleted of Rs 17.52 lakh during a bank visit with his son.
Authorities have launched an investigation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act to identify culprits and retrieve the missing funds.
(With inputs from agencies.)