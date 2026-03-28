AIADMK's Resilience Amidst Internal Turmoil: Palaniswami's Campaign Trail

In North Chennai, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami launched a fervent campaign, accusing adversaries of plotting against his party ahead of the April 23 Assembly elections. He specifically alluded to expelled leader O Panneerselvam, though stopped short of naming him outright.

Palaniswami asserted that his party faced multiple internal challenges, noting attempts to fracture it following the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Despite these hurdles, he emphasized AIADMK's resilience, attributing their cohesive strategy to strong grassroots support.

Palaniswami contrasted AIADMK's governance with that of the ruling DMK, portraying his party as a bastion of democracy. The two-term Chief Minister criticized the DMK for neglecting altruistic governance in favor of personal enrichment, urging voters to consider AIADMK's track record on major projects like the Rs 63,000 crore metro rail initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)