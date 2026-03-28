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Nationwide 'No Kings' Protest Gains Momentum as Midterms Approach

Thousands of rallies are set across the U.S. for the 'No Kings' protest opposing President Trump's policies. Organizers plan for over 3,200 events nationwide, urging action ahead of midterms. The protests demand action against U.S. policies, including the conflict with Iran, with substantial participation from smaller communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 19:45 IST
Nationwide 'No Kings' Protest Gains Momentum as Midterms Approach

Thousands of rallies are expected across the United States on Saturday in the latest 'No Kings' protest against President Donald Trump's policies. Over 3,200 events are planned nationwide, marking what could be the largest nonviolent protest in U.S. history, with a significant rise in participation from smaller communities.

The mobilization comes ahead of the midterm elections, with increased involvement in traditionally Republican states like Idaho and Wyoming. Leah Greenberg, co-founder of Indivisible, notes a burst of interest in competitive suburban areas crucial to national elections.

Saturday's protests also act as a call to action against the U.S.'s military actions towards Iran. Protestors, including John Ale, express dissatisfaction with Trump's impact on middle-class Americans, while the ACLU points to successful policy reversals following earlier demonstrations.

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