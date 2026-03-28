Nationwide 'No Kings' Protest Gains Momentum as Midterms Approach

Thousands of rallies are expected across the United States on Saturday in the latest 'No Kings' protest against President Donald Trump's policies. Over 3,200 events are planned nationwide, marking what could be the largest nonviolent protest in U.S. history, with a significant rise in participation from smaller communities.

The mobilization comes ahead of the midterm elections, with increased involvement in traditionally Republican states like Idaho and Wyoming. Leah Greenberg, co-founder of Indivisible, notes a burst of interest in competitive suburban areas crucial to national elections.

Saturday's protests also act as a call to action against the U.S.'s military actions towards Iran. Protestors, including John Ale, express dissatisfaction with Trump's impact on middle-class Americans, while the ACLU points to successful policy reversals following earlier demonstrations.