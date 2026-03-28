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Modi's Virtual Rally: Securing NDA's Stronghold Ahead of Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually engage with NDA workers in Assam and Puducherry as part of the 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot Samvaad' initiative. The interaction aims to bolster support ahead of the assembly elections scheduled for April 9. Modi emphasizes NDA's developmental achievements in both regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 19:49 IST
Modi's Virtual Rally: Securing NDA's Stronghold Ahead of Polls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually engage with party workers in Assam and Puducherry on Monday through the 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot Samvaad' initiative. The effort comes as part of the preparation strategy to galvanize support ahead of crucial assembly elections scheduled for April 9.

Modi expressed confidence in the continuation of NDA governance in Assam, citing the decade-long progress across sectors as evidence of the alliance's achievements. Modi remarked, 'Assam's progress is visible to all; it's clear—NDA is the choice for the future.'

In Puducherry, Modi highlighted the NDA's ability to fulfill local aspirations over the past five years, expecting the electorate to reaffirm their support. He will address party workers in Puducherry at 5:30 PM on March 30, following a similar event in Assam earlier that afternoon.

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