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Cochin DRI Thwarts Red Sanders Smuggling

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence intercepted an illegal attempt to export 512 kg of red sanders from Cochin Port. The logs were concealed as rubber veneer and destined for China. Red sanders' export is prohibited by law, and investigations are ongoing. The DRI has seized various contraband worth Rs 80 crore this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 28-03-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 20:48 IST
Cochin DRI Thwarts Red Sanders Smuggling
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The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has successfully thwarted an attempt to illegally export 512 kg of red sanders from the Cochin Port's International Container Transhipment Terminal at Vallarpadam. This announcement was made by officials on Saturday, highlighting the vigilant measures taken by the DRI.

Based on specific intelligence, officers from the DRI's Cochin Zonal Unit intercepted a container that was heading to China. Initially declared as a shipment of rubber core veneer, the container was found to conceal 16 logs of red sanders weighing 512 kg between veneer layers, according to the official statement.

The seized contraband, including the cover cargo, has been confiscated under the statutes of the Customs Act, officials confirmed, adding that further investigations are actively proceeding. Red sanders are classified under Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act, rendering their export illegal under the Foreign Trade Policy. DRI's Cochin unit has confiscated contraband worth approximately Rs 80 crore this financial year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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