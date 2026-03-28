Supreme Court Demands Practical Guidelines for Human Trafficking Cases

The Supreme Court has issued a directive to the Centre and all states to outline a standard procedure for dealing with human trafficking cases. A bench of justices emphasized the need for practical, not hypothetical, strategies. They ordered relevant officials to consult stakeholders to develop immediate, actionable guidelines.

The court underscored the urgency in cases of human trafficking, including child trafficking, urging prompt police action upon receiving a complaint. It suggested that lessons could be drawn from the Delhi Government's instructions, urging other states to consider these in their protocols.

A hearing was conducted on a plea regarding human trafficking by senior advocate HS Phoolka. The court reprimanded non-compliant states, demanding an affidavit by April 16, 2026, from police chiefs who ignored previous notices, warning of consequences for non-compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)