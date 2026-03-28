Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Practical Guidelines for Human Trafficking Cases

The Supreme Court has instructed the Centre and states to provide a practical standard procedure for handling human trafficking cases. The court demands a workable approach, involving stakeholders, to expedite responses in such cases. Officials must submit affidavits detailing strategies by April 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 22:21 IST
Supreme Court Demands Practical Guidelines for Human Trafficking Cases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a directive to the Centre and all states to outline a standard procedure for dealing with human trafficking cases. A bench of justices emphasized the need for practical, not hypothetical, strategies. They ordered relevant officials to consult stakeholders to develop immediate, actionable guidelines.

The court underscored the urgency in cases of human trafficking, including child trafficking, urging prompt police action upon receiving a complaint. It suggested that lessons could be drawn from the Delhi Government's instructions, urging other states to consider these in their protocols.

A hearing was conducted on a plea regarding human trafficking by senior advocate HS Phoolka. The court reprimanded non-compliant states, demanding an affidavit by April 16, 2026, from police chiefs who ignored previous notices, warning of consequences for non-compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
West Bengal Clears DA Arrears in Single Instalment

West Bengal Clears DA Arrears in Single Instalment

 India
2
Padikkal and Kohli Light Up IPL Opener with Stellar Performances

Padikkal and Kohli Light Up IPL Opener with Stellar Performances

 Global
3
Kohli's Commanding Start: RCB's Victory March Begins

Kohli's Commanding Start: RCB's Victory March Begins

 Global
4
Punjab's Mega PTM Revolutionizes School-Community Engagement

Punjab's Mega PTM Revolutionizes School-Community Engagement

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026