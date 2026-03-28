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Chhattisgarh's Governor Boosts Workers with 27.15 Crore Aid

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai transferred Rs 27.15 crore to 79,340 construction workers under government schemes. In a conference, Sai stressed fuel availability remains stable amidst West Asia tensions and spread misinformation. The government emphasized workers’ welfare through various initiatives, ensuring transparency and direct benefit transfers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jashpur | Updated: 28-03-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 22:23 IST
Chhattisgarh's Governor Boosts Workers with 27.15 Crore Aid
Vishnu Deo Sai
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai addressed a district-level conference on Saturday, announcing the transfer of Rs 27.15 crore into the bank accounts of 79,340 construction workers and families under government schemes. Labour Minister Lakhanlal Dewangan also attended the event in Jashpur.

During the address, CM Sai reassured that ongoing tensions in West Asia would not affect petrol, diesel, or LPG availability in the state. He emphasized India's robust diplomatic relations and foreign policies as safeguards against disruptions in fuel supply. Sai warned against misinformation on social media, urging residents to avoid panic or hoarding behaviors.

Sai highlighted various welfare initiatives aimed at construction workers, elaborating on 12 schemes including maternity assistance, housing aid, and e-rickshaw subsidies. He praised the Direct Benefit Transfer system for its transparency and efficiency. The government's commitment to workers' welfare, through conferences and substantial DBT disbursements, was underscored by both Sai and Labour Minister Dewangan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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