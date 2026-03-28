Hefty Fines Loom: Crackdown on Public Nuisances in Delhi

The Jan Vishwas Bill, 2025, is set to significantly increase fines for public nuisances in Delhi if it passes in Parliament. Proposed by Minister Jitin Prasada, this amendment aims to adjust fines under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.

Under the new legislation, public urination fines could increase tenfold to Rs 500, reflecting a stricter stance on public sanitation. Additionally, operating unauthorized commercial establishments may cost violators Rs 1,000, signaling tougher regulations against unlicensed businesses.

While harsher penalties are proposed, the bill also seeks to decriminalize minor infractions, shifting some cases from criminal courts to municipal adjudication. These changes underscore a balance between enforcement and leniency in regulatory measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)