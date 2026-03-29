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NGT Crackdown: Unraveling Eco-Violations in Dehradun

The National Green Tribunal is investigating allegations of illegal tree felling, forest land encroachment, and unauthorized mining in Dehradun's Kothal Gate area. A joint committee is tasked with verifying these claims, assessing environmental damage, and recommending actions. A report is due in eight weeks, with the next hearing set for July 17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 00:33 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 00:33 IST
NGT Crackdown: Unraveling Eco-Violations in Dehradun
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  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has launched an investigation into serious claims of illegal activities leading to environmental degradation in Dehradun's Kothal Gate area. The allegations include large-scale illegal tree cutting, encroachment on forest land, and unauthorized mining operations.

In response to a complaint filed by Pradeep Sharma, the NGT has ordered the formation of a joint committee consisting of representatives from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the principal chief conservator of forests, Uttarakhand, and the district magistrate. This committee is expected to conduct a thorough site inspection to verify the claims, assess the environmental damage, and identify responsible parties.

The NGT bench, noticing serious questions about adherence to environmental standards, has set a deadline of eight weeks for the committee to submit its findings. Necessary security measures are also being ensured following a harassment complaint by Sharma. The next tribunal hearing is slated for July 17, marking a critical juncture in this environmental oversight endeavor.

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