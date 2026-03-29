Clash at the Pump: Mining Inspector's Sand Check Turns Violent

A mining inspector and his team faced a violent incident during a routine check against overloaded sand-laden vehicles in Pipri, as confirmed by local law enforcement on Sunday.

The confrontation unfolded late Saturday night when three sand-carrying trucks were directed into a Bharat Petroleum station while inspector Shatrughan Singh and his team were verifying vehicle documents.

According to Singh's complaint, the attack was led by the petrol pump's owner, manager, and other staff members, with a dozen unidentified people allegedly executing a premeditated assault on the officials. Legal actions against named and unnamed assailants have been initiated, as further investigations progress.