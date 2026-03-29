Arrest of Gang-Linked Shooter Deepens Delhi Crime Investigation

A shooter associated with the notorious Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar-Virender Charan gang has been apprehended by police in Delhi's Sainik Vihar area. Deepak Kumar, also known by his alias Dilawar, was taken into custody on March 23, and authorities recovered a loaded semi-automatic pistol and ammunition from his possession.

The arrest comes as part of a broader crackdown on the gang, which has been tied to numerous extortion cases in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, and other states. Highlighted in these investigations is the December 2025 incident involving Virender Charan's alleged demand of Rs 10 crore from a Delhi jeweller, with several others already arrested in connection with the case.

Police investigations have unveiled further extortion activities by the gang, including a demand of Rs 5 crore from a travel agency owner in Punjab, with threats escalating to an office shooting when demands were unmet. Authorities continue to interrogate associates, delving deeper into the gang's operations and tracking further leads.