Unmanned Intrusion: Finnish Airspace Breached by Mystery Drones

In a heightened regional alert, Finland's defense ministry announced a suspected breach of national airspace by unidentified drones on Sunday. The incursion took place in the country's southeast, a region already tense from recent geopolitical activities.

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania reported drone incidences linked to Ukraine's increased targeting of Russian oil facilities. Finland's defense authorities are on high alert, probing the source of these aerial objects.

A formal investigation is underway, as the Finnish Air Force deployed an F/A-18 Hornet jet to confirm drone activity around Kouvola. These developments mark rising concerns over airspace integrity in the Baltic region.