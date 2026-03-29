Left Menu

Political Dynamics in Bihar: Kushwaha's Strategic Meeting Raises Eyebrows

Congress MLA Surendra Kushwaha's meeting with JD(U) leader Ashok Choudhary stirs speculation about intra-party tensions in Bihar. Despite abstaining from Rajya Sabha elections, Kushwaha claims the meeting was purely for addressing development issues in his constituency and had no ulterior motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 29-03-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 16:49 IST
Political Dynamics in Bihar: Kushwaha's Strategic Meeting Raises Eyebrows
  • Country:
  • India

In a move that has sparked widespread speculation, Congress MLA Surendra Kushwaha recently held talks with senior JD(U) leader and Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary.

This meeting comes after Kushwaha abstained from voting in the Rajya Sabha elections, raising questions about potential intra-party rifts.

However, Kushwaha clarified the purpose of his visit was to discuss development projects, emphasizing the necessity of liaising with government officials for constituency matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reddy Slams KCR Over Dalit Insult Allegations

Reddy Slams KCR Over Dalit Insult Allegations

 India
2
Vanathi Srinivasan Criticizes DMK, Predicts BJP's Election Success

Vanathi Srinivasan Criticizes DMK, Predicts BJP's Election Success

 India
3
Bitcoin at a Crossroads: Consolidation or Collapse?

Bitcoin at a Crossroads: Consolidation or Collapse?

 India
4
India Ensures Safe Passage for LPG Carriers Amid Persian Gulf Tensions

India Ensures Safe Passage for LPG Carriers Amid Persian Gulf Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026