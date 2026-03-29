Political Dynamics in Bihar: Kushwaha's Strategic Meeting Raises Eyebrows
Congress MLA Surendra Kushwaha's meeting with JD(U) leader Ashok Choudhary stirs speculation about intra-party tensions in Bihar. Despite abstaining from Rajya Sabha elections, Kushwaha claims the meeting was purely for addressing development issues in his constituency and had no ulterior motives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 29-03-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 16:49 IST
- Country:
- India
In a move that has sparked widespread speculation, Congress MLA Surendra Kushwaha recently held talks with senior JD(U) leader and Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary.
This meeting comes after Kushwaha abstained from voting in the Rajya Sabha elections, raising questions about potential intra-party rifts.
However, Kushwaha clarified the purpose of his visit was to discuss development projects, emphasizing the necessity of liaising with government officials for constituency matters.
(With inputs from agencies.)