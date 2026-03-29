Political Dynamics in Bihar: Kushwaha's Strategic Meeting Raises Eyebrows

In a move that has sparked widespread speculation, Congress MLA Surendra Kushwaha recently held talks with senior JD(U) leader and Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary.

This meeting comes after Kushwaha abstained from voting in the Rajya Sabha elections, raising questions about potential intra-party rifts.

However, Kushwaha clarified the purpose of his visit was to discuss development projects, emphasizing the necessity of liaising with government officials for constituency matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)