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Delhi High Court Dismisses Rail Passenger's Claim for Amputation Compensation

The Delhi High Court rejected a compensation plea by a railway passenger who lost both hands after allegedly falling from a train in 2015, due to discrepancies in records and testimony that questioned the legitimacy of the incident as an 'untoward incident' under the law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 15:38 IST
Delhi High Court Dismisses Rail Passenger's Claim for Amputation Compensation
Justice
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court recently dismissed a compensation plea from a railway passenger who had both of his hands amputated following an alleged fall from a train in 2015.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri pointed out significant discrepancies between the incident's recorded location and the passenger's account, undermining the claim of genuine travel.

Judging the foundational facts as unsubstantiated, the court could not recognize the incident as 'untoward', upholding the Railway Claims Tribunal's earlier rejection of the compensation claim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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