Delhi Police Crackdown: Major Inter-State Drug Network Dismantled

Delhi Police have taken down a major inter-state drug network, arresting four people and apprehending a juvenile, while seizing psychotropic substances worth over Rs 4.5 crore, an official reported on Sunday.

The seized contraband includes 3.5 kg of Alprazolam tablets, valued at Rs 3.5 crore internationally, and 1.7 kg of Tramadol, valued at Rs 1 crore. Acting on intelligence about drug movement in northeast Delhi, authorities laid a trap near Shiv Vihar Tiraha on Johripur Road.

One suspect, Nitin Pathak, 20, along with a juvenile, was intercepted on a motorcycle with narcotics. Pathak's interrogation revealed details of further accomplices, leading to subsequent raids and arrests in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, ultimately disrupting a sophisticated illegal drug distribution network.

(With inputs from agencies.)