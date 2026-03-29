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Bhopal Airport Enhances Passenger Experience with New Facilities

The Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurated new passenger amenities at Madhya Pradesh's Raja Bhoj Airport, including a domestic arrival hall and a fire station. The airport is now the first in the state to operate with separate arrival and departure floors, improving passenger convenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 29-03-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 18:46 IST
Bhopal Airport Enhances Passenger Experience with New Facilities
  • Country:
  • India

Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu e-inaugurated key passenger facilities at Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal, upgrading its services significantly.

New infrastructure includes a domestic arrival hall and an advanced fire station, marking a milestone in the airport's development. The fire station's capabilities allow an upgrade from CAT-VII to CAT-IX, according to airport director Ramjee Awasthi.

This makes Bhopal airport the first in Madhya Pradesh to separate arrival and departure floors. The 'Digi Yatra' has also been successfully launched, ensuring contactless passenger processing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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