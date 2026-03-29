Bhopal Airport Enhances Passenger Experience with New Facilities

Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu e-inaugurated key passenger facilities at Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal, upgrading its services significantly.

New infrastructure includes a domestic arrival hall and an advanced fire station, marking a milestone in the airport's development. The fire station's capabilities allow an upgrade from CAT-VII to CAT-IX, according to airport director Ramjee Awasthi.

This makes Bhopal airport the first in Madhya Pradesh to separate arrival and departure floors. The 'Digi Yatra' has also been successfully launched, ensuring contactless passenger processing.

(With inputs from agencies.)