Jammu Marathon: Transformation Through Sport
The Jammu Marathon, a symbol of Jammu and Kashmir's transformation since 2019, was a successful event featuring international participants. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the positive changes and tourism opportunities it brings to the region, showcasing J&K's emergence on the global sporting stage.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu Marathon has emerged as a symbol of transformation for Jammu and Kashmir since 2019, when the central government revoked Article 370, altering the state's status.
During the marathon's felicitation ceremony, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized the peace and prosperity that have enabled J&K to become a prime location for world-class events. The first-ever International Half Marathon featured 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km races, attracting runners from various countries.
The marathon's success promises to boost tourism and development, positioning J&K as a notable hub for international sporting events. With efforts underway since 2019, Sinha noted J&K's strides in redefining its identity on the global stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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