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Controversy Over Jharkhand CM's Rs 100 Crore Residence

Aditya Sahu, Jharkhand BJP chief, criticized the state government for constructing a new residence for CM Hemant Soren, claiming it costs over Rs 100 crore. Sahu labeled it as wasteful expenditure amid real public issues. Congress defended the move, citing administrative necessities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 29-03-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 18:40 IST
Controversy Over Jharkhand CM's Rs 100 Crore Residence
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Jharkhand BJP chief Aditya Sahu has accused the state government of squandering funds by constructing a new residence for Chief Minister Hemant Soren at an alleged cost exceeding Rs 100 crore. He contends that this project represents a frivolous expense, detracting from the needs of Jharkhand's tribal and indigenous populace.

Sahu revealed that the building construction department has already initiated a tender for the project, estimated initially at Rs 67 crore, excluding interiors and furnishing costs. The tender details will be published online with the submission deadline set for April 29, Sahu noted.

In response, Jharkhand Congress general secretary Rakesh Sinha criticized the BJP for generating unnecessary controversies to detract from pressing public issues like inflation and unemployment. He emphasized the residence's role in fulfilling administrative and security needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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