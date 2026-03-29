Fugitive Nabbed After 18 Years on the Run

Zafar Abdul Sattar Pathan, a 52-year-old fugitive, has been apprehended after evading capture for 18 years by the Maharashtra police in Latur district. Officials confirmed Pathan's arrest over the weekend.

Originally implicated in 2007 for using forged documents and fake seals in illegal spirit import and export, Pathan had secured anticipatory bail from the Bombay High Court and subsequently vanished. Recent intelligence led to his capture in Dharashiv district.

He has been presented before a Latur court, which remanded him into police custody. In a broader operation, police also apprehended ten other wanted individuals across various regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)