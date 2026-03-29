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India's Boxers Ready to Strike at Asian Championships 2026

India's boxing team is geared up to begin their campaign at the Asian Boxing Championships 2026, starting tomorrow. Both men's and women's draws reveal intriguing matchups and strategic byes. With key athletes like Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain advancing with byes, India aims for a robust start.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 21:10 IST
India's Boxers Ready to Strike at Asian Championships 2026
Nikhat Zareen (Photo: BFI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Asian Boxing Championships 2026 are set to begin, India's boxing team prepares for an eventful and competitive campaign. The draw has revealed exciting matchups, with several pivotal bouts and strategic byes that could prove advantageous for the Indian contingent.

In women's boxing, stars like Preeti Pawar and Priya will face challenging opponents from Kazakhstan. Meanwhile, top talents such as Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain have gained an edge by advancing without having to compete in initial rounds.

On the men's side, promising fighters like Vishvanath Suresh and Jadumani Singh are lined up against tough contenders. Players like Ankush and Narender will also benefit from byes as they await their turn in the ring. India stands poised for an impressive performance as the competition unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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