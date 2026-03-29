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Kerala Political Storm: Allegations Rock Palakkad Poll Discourse

Sexual assault allegations involving Congress leaders in Palakkad have stirred the Kerala Assembly poll scene. Prime Minister Modi highlighted these incidents in his campaign, urging women to be cautious. Congress expelled a councillor over such allegations, a reminder of mounting concerns around women's safety in the political arena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 29-03-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 21:12 IST
Kerala Political Storm: Allegations Rock Palakkad Poll Discourse
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In a heated moment in the Kerala Assembly poll discourse, allegations of sexual assault against Congress figures in Palakkad have come into the spotlight. The controversy was amplified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks at an NDA rally on Sunday. Referring to the scandals involving sitting MLA Rahul Mamkootathil and a municipal councillor, Modi stressed the need for vigilance among women voters.

The Prime Minister was campaigning for the BJP's dynamic leader in the region, Sobha Surendran, and highlighted the contrast between political parties concerning women's safety. He celebrated the rise of Droupadi Murmu as President and criticized Congress for its internal issues, which he portrayed as detrimental to women's security.

Following the eruption of these allegations, the Palakkad District Congress Committee expelled Councillor Prashob C Valsan. Mamkootathil, previously expelled over similar issues, retaliated against Modi, citing cases against BJP leaders, thereby intensifying the rhetoric. This development underscores the political and social challenges at play in Kerala's ongoing elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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