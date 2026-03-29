Haryana Man Dies Amid Job Fraud Arrest: Official Inquiry Launched
Parveen Kumar, a Haryana resident, died after complaining of stomach pain while in police custody following his arrest in a job fraud racket. Authorities have initiated an inquiry into the incident. The racket involved luring youths with job promises, extorting money, and several arrests were made with significant recoveries.
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- India
In a tragic turn of events, Parveen Kumar, a resident of Haryana, died after being detained in a police station concerning a job fraud-extortion case. The tragic incident unfolded when Kumar complained of severe stomach pain. Despite being rushed to a hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival, according to officials.
The authorities arrested Kumar along with four others, busted a racket involved in luring youths with faux promises of overseas employment. Superintendent of Police Jammu city south Ajay Sharma revealed that the group extorted money from captured youth's families.
A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to investigate the circumstances surrounding Kumar's death. The police have maintained that all medical examinations were conducted as per protocol. Meanwhile, the post-mortem examination is underway, aiming to uncover further details.