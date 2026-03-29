Left Menu

Haryana Man Dies Amid Job Fraud Arrest: Official Inquiry Launched

Parveen Kumar, a Haryana resident, died after complaining of stomach pain while in police custody following his arrest in a job fraud racket. Authorities have initiated an inquiry into the incident. The racket involved luring youths with job promises, extorting money, and several arrests were made with significant recoveries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-03-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 20:12 IST
Haryana Man Dies Amid Job Fraud Arrest: Official Inquiry Launched
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, Parveen Kumar, a resident of Haryana, died after being detained in a police station concerning a job fraud-extortion case. The tragic incident unfolded when Kumar complained of severe stomach pain. Despite being rushed to a hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival, according to officials.

The authorities arrested Kumar along with four others, busted a racket involved in luring youths with faux promises of overseas employment. Superintendent of Police Jammu city south Ajay Sharma revealed that the group extorted money from captured youth's families.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to investigate the circumstances surrounding Kumar's death. The police have maintained that all medical examinations were conducted as per protocol. Meanwhile, the post-mortem examination is underway, aiming to uncover further details.

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Court Orders Action Against Former Top Cops for Ignoring Fraud Complaint

Mumbai Court Orders Action Against Former Top Cops for Ignoring Fraud Compla...

 India
2
Kuwaiti Military Camp Hit by Iranian Missile Attack

Kuwaiti Military Camp Hit by Iranian Missile Attack

 Global
3
DMK's 2026 Tamil Nadu Poll Manifesto: A 'Superstar' Vision for Inclusive Development

DMK's 2026 Tamil Nadu Poll Manifesto: A 'Superstar' Vision for Inclusive Dev...

 India
4
DMK's Manifesto Unveils 'Illatharasi' Scheme for Women Empowerment

DMK's Manifesto Unveils 'Illatharasi' Scheme for Women Empowerment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026