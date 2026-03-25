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Controversy Erupts Over Zubeen Garg's Death Investigation

Opposition parties in Assam question police charges of murder against seven individuals in the death of singer Zubeen Garg, despite Singapore's coroner ruling it an accidental drowning. The case has sparked political controversy ahead of state elections, with conflicting reports creating widespread speculation about the cause of Garg's death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:13 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Zubeen Garg's Death Investigation
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy has erupted in Assam following the murder charges filed against several individuals in the death of singer Zubeen Garg, despite a Singapore coroner ruling it an accidental drowning. The conflicting outcomes between Indian and Singaporean authorities have ignited political tensions ahead of the state elections.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma insists there is no discrepancy between the findings of Singapore and local police charges, suggesting the international conclusion will bolster their case. This comes in response to Garg's wife and opposition parties pushing for answers and clarity.

The case, set against an election backdrop, sees opposition parties questioning the investigation's integrity. With a Special Investigation Team filing a chargesheet naming seven accused, the trial's progression has become a focal point for political discourse in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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