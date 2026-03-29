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Kerala's Cry: Protect Minority Institutions from FCRA Amendments

V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, urged the withdrawal of proposed amendments to the FCRA, fearing they could endanger minority institutions. He voiced concerns about government control over assets if licenses are delayed, impacting the institutions' roles in education, healthcare, and social service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-03-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 20:17 IST
Kerala's Cry: Protect Minority Institutions from FCRA Amendments
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V D Satheesan, Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly, has called on the central government to withdraw proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

He argued the changes could jeopardize the stability of minority institutions, crucial in education, healthcare, and social services.

Satheesan raised concerns in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the potential burden on these institutions if the amendments are approved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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