Kerala's Cry: Protect Minority Institutions from FCRA Amendments

V D Satheesan, Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly, has called on the central government to withdraw proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

He argued the changes could jeopardize the stability of minority institutions, crucial in education, healthcare, and social services.

Satheesan raised concerns in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the potential burden on these institutions if the amendments are approved.

(With inputs from agencies.)