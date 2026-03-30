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Fugitive's Final Stand: Gunman Killed by Police in Australia

Australian police have shot dead a fugitive gunman named Dezi Freeman, previously known as Desmond Filby, who had been on the run since August for allegedly killing two officers. Freeman was found in northeast Victoria and fatally shot during an operation to capture him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 30-03-2026 04:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 04:56 IST
Fugitive's Final Stand: Gunman Killed by Police in Australia
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  • Australia

In a dramatic conclusion to a nationwide manhunt, Australian police have shot dead a fugitive gunman who was wanted for allegedly killing two officers in Victoria. Authorities confirmed the death of Dezi Freeman, previously known as Desmond Filby, after an extensive search that lasted over two months.

Freeman had opened fire on police officers when they executed a search warrant at a property in Porepunkah, injuring a third officer, before escaping into Mount Buffalo National Park. Described by media as a 'sovereign citizen,' Freeman's evasion utilized his expert bushcraft skills and multiple firearms.

The end came at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Monday when police located him in northeast Victoria. While police did not confirm his identity immediately, the operation concluded without any police injuries. A comprehensive investigation is ongoing, with more details expected soon.

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