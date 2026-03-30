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End of a Manhunt: Police Shoot Fugitive Gunman in Victoria

Australian police ended a seven-month manhunt by fatally shooting Dezi Freeman, a fugitive accused of killing two officers. Freeman, aka Desmond Filby, was cornered at a rural property following a three-hour standoff. Over 450 officers were involved in the search, which concluded in the remote Walwa area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 06:50 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 06:50 IST
End of a Manhunt: Police Shoot Fugitive Gunman in Victoria

In a dramatic conclusion to a prolonged manhunt, Australian police shot dead Dezi Freeman, previously known as Desmond Filby, in Victoria after a tense three-hour standoff. Freeman had been on the run for seven months following the alleged killing of two police officers.

Chief Commissioner Mike Bush confirmed the justification of the shooting, though formal identification of Freeman remains pending. Despite an opportunity to surrender, Freeman, believed to be armed, resisted, resulting in his death.

The extensive manhunt involved over 450 police officers and included a A$1 million reward for information. Freeman, described as a 'sovereign citizen,' was located in the remote Walwa area after eluding capture in Mount Buffalo National Park bushland.

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