E-Commerce Tariff Talks Hit a Snag Amid WTO Standoff

The global e-commerce landscape faces uncertainty as a moratorium on duties for digital downloads and streaming has expired. A senior official from the World Trade Organization confirmed the expiration on Monday as talks in Cameroon failed to reach a timely conclusion.

WTO delegates, previously gathered in Cameroon, will now shift discussions to Geneva to attempt to establish a new moratorium. According to a senior official, who chose to remain anonymous, negotiations are set to restart amid a standstill between the United States and Brazil.

The crux of the disagreement revolves around the duration of the proposed moratorium, with the U.S. and Brazil divided over extending it beyond two years. This diplomatic deadlock raises concerns about the impact on the global digital commerce ecosystem.