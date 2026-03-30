E-Commerce Tariff Talks Hit a Snag Amid WTO Standoff
A worldwide moratorium on duties for digital downloads and streaming expired, as WTO negotiations in Cameroon ran out of time. Talks will now reconvene in Geneva, with the U.S. and Brazil at an impasse over extending the agreement beyond two years, creating uncertainty for global e-commerce.
The global e-commerce landscape faces uncertainty as a moratorium on duties for digital downloads and streaming has expired. A senior official from the World Trade Organization confirmed the expiration on Monday as talks in Cameroon failed to reach a timely conclusion.
WTO delegates, previously gathered in Cameroon, will now shift discussions to Geneva to attempt to establish a new moratorium. According to a senior official, who chose to remain anonymous, negotiations are set to restart amid a standstill between the United States and Brazil.
The crux of the disagreement revolves around the duration of the proposed moratorium, with the U.S. and Brazil divided over extending it beyond two years. This diplomatic deadlock raises concerns about the impact on the global digital commerce ecosystem.
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- WTO
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- moratorium
- digital downloads
- streaming
- Cameroon
- Geneva
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- Brazil
- negotiations
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