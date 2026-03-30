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Tragic Road Rage: Retired Brigadier Killed in Crossfire

A retired Army brigadier, Mukesh Joshi, was killed in a road rage incident in Johri village. The altercation between two cars escalated into gunfire, tragically striking Joshi during his morning walk. Police are conducting an intensive search to apprehend the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 30-03-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 13:38 IST
Tragic Road Rage: Retired Brigadier Killed in Crossfire
  • Country:
  • India

A retired Army brigadier was tragically killed during a road rage incident in Johri village on Mussoorie Road. The confrontation, which involved occupants of two cars, escalated into gunfire and struck Brigadier Mukesh Joshi during his morning walk. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

According to police, the situation deteriorated after a heated argument over giving way. The occupants of a Scorpio vehicle allegedly pursued the Fortuner and fired shots at its tyres. Loss of control resulted in a crash against a tree, and subsequently, the Fortuner's occupants were assaulted and the vehicle vandalised.

In response to the incident, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police and other officials visited the scene and a hospital to gather information. A district-wide search, utilizing CCTV footage, has been initiated to locate the suspects. Roadblocks have also been set to prevent their escape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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