Unusual Booze Bust: Camels in the Crosshairs

In a bizarre twist to smuggling operations, police in south Delhi have apprehended a man using camels to transport illicit liquor through forest trails.

Identified as Vinod Bhadana, 48, from Faridabad, the suspect was caught on Monday night in the Sangam Vihar forest as law enforcement acted on a tip-off.

Authorities recovered 39 cartons of illegally transported liquor and rescued the camels. This case underscores the use of unconventional routes due to increased road checks.

(With inputs from agencies.)