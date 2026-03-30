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Unusual Booze Bust: Camels in the Crosshairs

A man, Vinod Bhadana, was caught smuggling illicit liquor using camels through forest trails from Haryana to south Delhi. He aimed to bypass traditional road checkpoints but was intercepted by police, who also rescued the camels. The operation highlights evolving smuggling tactics amid heightened security checks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:12 IST
Unusual Booze Bust: Camels in the Crosshairs
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In a bizarre twist to smuggling operations, police in south Delhi have apprehended a man using camels to transport illicit liquor through forest trails.

Identified as Vinod Bhadana, 48, from Faridabad, the suspect was caught on Monday night in the Sangam Vihar forest as law enforcement acted on a tip-off.

Authorities recovered 39 cartons of illegally transported liquor and rescued the camels. This case underscores the use of unconventional routes due to increased road checks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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