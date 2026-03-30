Tragedy Strikes: Night Attack in Nigeria Leaves Scores Dead

A nighttime assault in Nigeria's north-central Plateau state has resulted in the deaths of at least 20 people, according to local residents and officials. The attack, which took place on Sunday night, targeted the Gari Ya Waye community in the Jos North area, said Joyce Lohya Ramnap, the state commissioner for information.

In a statement, Ramnap did not specify the number of casualties but confirmed there were fatalities and injuries among the residents. To help prevent further violence, the state government has imposed a 48-hour curfew in the area, she added.

Although no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, witnesses reported seeing numerous gunmen on motorcycles who opened fire randomly. This incident occurs within a context of ongoing violence in Plateau State, where long-standing tensions between Fulani herders and Christian farmers often erupt into deadly clashes. Additionally, criminal gangs are known to be active in the region.