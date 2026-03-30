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RBI Boosts Rural Credit Flow with Key Policy Measures

The Reserve Bank of India, in collaboration with the Finance Ministry, has implemented several strategies to ensure robust liquidity and credit flow across rural sectors. Key initiatives include stringent lending guidelines for banks and increased collateral-free loan limits aimed at supporting agricultural development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:03 IST
RBI Boosts Rural Credit Flow with Key Policy Measures
Reserve Bank of India logo (File Photo: X/@RBI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is striving to maintain robust liquidity within the banking sector, crucial for meeting the economy's productive demands, particularly in rural regions. A Finance Ministry statement highlighted government measures to ensure a steady credit flow, aiding rural development initiatives such as Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

The RBI's Priority Sector Lending (PSL) guidelines and Ground Level Agriculture Credit (GLC) targets serve as pivotal policies for expanding Kisan Credit Card (KCC) coverage, thereby strengthening institutional credit access for farmers. According to the PSL guidelines, banks are mandated to dedicate at least 18% of their Adjusted Net Bank Credit (ANBC) or Credit Equivalent of Off-Balance Sheet Exposures (CEOBSE) to agriculture, with a 10% sub-target reserved specifically for Small and Marginal Farmers (SMFs).

Additionally, a structured incentive and disincentive framework has been introduced to balance credit flow to priority sectors across regions, including agriculture. Notably, RBI has increased the limit for collateral-free short-term agricultural loans from ₹1.60 lakh to ₹2.00 lakh per borrower, effective January 1, 2025. Concessional refinancing support through various funds assists Rural Financial Institutions (RFIs) in navigating PSL shortfalls, further strengthening rural financial access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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