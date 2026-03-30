Unveiling the Silk Road: Judicial Drama in Italian Fashion

An Italian judge has lifted judicial control from two fashion firms under investigation for alleged worker exploitation, according to court documents reviewed by Reuters. This marks the first time such a measure has been dropped in a series of cases affecting the high-end fashion industry.

Milan prosecutors had placed the firms, Alberto Aspesi and Dama Spa, under investigation, alongside two directors and three Chinese nationals linked to subcontracted workshops. However, Judge Roberto Crepaldi found no justification for continued oversight, stating no proof of company complicity in labor exploitation was presented.

The ruling established exploitation and underpayment occurred, but placed the liability on subcontractors. Prosecutors intend to appeal, seeking to reinstate oversight. The outcome highlights ongoing legal challenges for the sector, with multiple brands under scrutiny and inspections for labor violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)