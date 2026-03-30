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Unveiling the Silk Road: Judicial Drama in Italian Fashion

An Italian judge lifted judicial control imposed on two fashion firms accused of worker exploitation. The judge found insufficient evidence of company complicity, attributing responsibility to subcontractors instead. Milan prosecutors plan to appeal. High-end fashion faces scrutiny as similar legal actions unfold, impacting multiple brands for labor violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:42 IST
Unveiling the Silk Road: Judicial Drama in Italian Fashion
  • Country:
  • Italy

An Italian judge has lifted judicial control from two fashion firms under investigation for alleged worker exploitation, according to court documents reviewed by Reuters. This marks the first time such a measure has been dropped in a series of cases affecting the high-end fashion industry.

Milan prosecutors had placed the firms, Alberto Aspesi and Dama Spa, under investigation, alongside two directors and three Chinese nationals linked to subcontracted workshops. However, Judge Roberto Crepaldi found no justification for continued oversight, stating no proof of company complicity in labor exploitation was presented.

The ruling established exploitation and underpayment occurred, but placed the liability on subcontractors. Prosecutors intend to appeal, seeking to reinstate oversight. The outcome highlights ongoing legal challenges for the sector, with multiple brands under scrutiny and inspections for labor violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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