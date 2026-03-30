Jammu and Kashmir Celebrates Vande Mataram: Embracing Patriotism and Progress
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha lauded India's economic resilience and patriotic fervor during a week-long phase marking 150 years of the Vande Mataram celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized the region's transformation and urged collective efforts to combat drug abuse while honoring freedom fighters' sacrifices.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha praised India's resilience in maintaining its status as the world's fastest-growing major economy despite global upheavals at the Vande Mataram celebrations held at Abhinav Theatre.
The week-long event marked 150 years of honoring freedom fighters and emphasizing the national anthem as a symbol of unity and identity.
Sinha highlighted positive changes in the region and called for a united stand against drug abuse while paying tribute to those who contributed to India's freedom struggle.
(With inputs from agencies.)