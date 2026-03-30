Jammu and Kashmir Celebrates Vande Mataram: Embracing Patriotism and Progress

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha praised India's resilience in maintaining its status as the world's fastest-growing major economy despite global upheavals at the Vande Mataram celebrations held at Abhinav Theatre.

The week-long event marked 150 years of honoring freedom fighters and emphasizing the national anthem as a symbol of unity and identity.

Sinha highlighted positive changes in the region and called for a united stand against drug abuse while paying tribute to those who contributed to India's freedom struggle.

(With inputs from agencies.)