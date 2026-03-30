Unexploded Warhead Found on Ukrainian Drone in Finland

A Ukrainian drone with an unexploded warhead crashed in eastern Finland near the town of Kouvola, Finnish police reported Monday. This conclusion was based on a preliminary assessment by local authorities.

The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was discovered north of Kouvola. Finnish authorities later executed a controlled detonation of the device, ensuring public safety.

This incident underscores ongoing concerns surrounding drones and the added risks they can present, particularly when carrying military ordnance.

(With inputs from agencies.)