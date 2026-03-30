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Unexploded Warhead Found on Ukrainian Drone in Finland

A Ukrainian drone carrying an unexploded warhead crashed near Kouvola, eastern Finland. Finnish police confirmed this in a preliminary assessment. Authorities later detonated the device safely. The incident highlights concerns over unmanned aerial vehicles and potential hazards they pose due to military equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:01 IST
Unexploded Warhead Found on Ukrainian Drone in Finland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Ukrainian drone with an unexploded warhead crashed in eastern Finland near the town of Kouvola, Finnish police reported Monday. This conclusion was based on a preliminary assessment by local authorities.

The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was discovered north of Kouvola. Finnish authorities later executed a controlled detonation of the device, ensuring public safety.

This incident underscores ongoing concerns surrounding drones and the added risks they can present, particularly when carrying military ordnance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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