Eskom Accelerates Grid Recovery: Over 210,000 Customers Freed from Load Reduction
Load reduction — a targeted measure used to prevent infrastructure overload in areas with high levels of illegal connections — has long impacted thousands of households.
- Country:
- South Africa
South Africa’s state power utility Eskom has made significant progress in its efforts to eliminate load reduction, restoring normal electricity supply to more than 210,000 customers previously affected during peak demand periods.
The development marks a key milestone in Eskom’s broader strategy to stabilise the grid, curb illegal electricity usage, and modernise infrastructure through large-scale deployment of smart technologies.
Load Reduction Rollback Gains Momentum
Load reduction — a targeted measure used to prevent infrastructure overload in areas with high levels of illegal connections — has long impacted thousands of households.
Eskom confirmed that:
-
158 electricity feeders have now been removed from load reduction
-
This has directly benefited approximately 210,453 customers
The intervention reflects improved network stability and reduced strain on critical infrastructure.
However, Eskom cautioned that load reduction remains necessary in certain high-risk areas due to ongoing challenges.
“Illegal connections and meter tampering continue to damage infrastructure and pose serious safety risks,” the utility said.
Over 360,000 Customers Still Await Relief
Despite the progress, Eskom estimates that 366,894 customers are still awaiting removal from load reduction by the end of the financial year.
Breakdown by region:
-
Limpopo & Mpumalanga: 199,187 customers
-
Gauteng: 95,560 customers
-
Eastern & Western Cape: 14,714 customers
-
Free State & KwaZulu-Natal: 26,078 customers
-
Northern Cape & North West: 32,989 customers
This highlights the scale of the challenge, particularly in provinces with high levels of electricity theft and infrastructure pressure.
Smart Meter Rollout: A Key Pillar of Reform
Central to Eskom’s strategy is the rapid deployment of smart meters, aimed at improving monitoring, reducing losses, and empowering consumers.
Key figures:
-
577,347 smart meters installed nationwide
-
Equivalent to 35% of Eskom’s total rollout target
-
Nearly 200,000 meters installed in load reduction areas
Notably:
-
40% of installations are focused on high-priority, high-risk zones
-
Around 90% of smart meters in load reduction areas are concentrated in:
-
Gauteng
-
Mpumalanga
-
Limpopo
-
KwaZulu-Natal
-
These regions represent the highest levels of network stress and energy losses.
Technology Driving a Smarter Grid
Smart meters are transforming how electricity is managed by:
-
Providing real-time consumption data
-
Enabling better demand management
-
Reducing opportunities for meter tampering and bypassing
Eskom says the technology is essential for:
-
Balancing supply and demand
-
Improving billing accuracy
-
Giving customers greater control over energy usage
Persistent Challenges: Theft, Resistance, and Delays
Despite technological progress, Eskom continues to face major operational hurdles:
Illegal Connections and Theft
-
Ongoing electricity theft is damaging infrastructure
-
Leads to overloaded networks and outages
Community Resistance
-
Installation teams have encountered:
-
Intimidation and violence
-
Work stoppages and disruptions
-
Project Delays
-
Approximately 122,000 smart meter installations have been delayed
-
Impacting rollout timelines and grid stability
These challenges underscore the complex social and enforcement dimensions of energy reform.
Balancing Stability with Enforcement
Eskom emphasised that while:
-
Generation capacity currently exceeds demand
-
The power system remains stable
Load reduction is still required in certain areas as a protective measure until infrastructure risks are mitigated.
Call for Public Cooperation
The utility has urged communities to play a role in safeguarding the electricity network by:
-
Reporting illegal connections and infrastructure damage
-
Using electricity responsibly
-
Supporting smart meter installations
Eskom has provided reporting channels:
-
Crime Line: 0800 112 722
-
WhatsApp: 081 333 3323
Toward a More Reliable Energy Future
Eskom’s combined approach — integrating technology upgrades, infrastructure investment, and community engagement — reflects a broader shift toward building a resilient and modern power grid.
While significant work remains, the removal of over 210,000 customers from load reduction signals measurable progress in addressing one of South Africa’s most persistent electricity challenges.