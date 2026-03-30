Himachal Pradesh Launches River Dredging Initiative to Combat Monsoon Damage

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that the Himachal Pradesh government will initiate river dredging operations to manage damage during the monsoon season. The pilot project is underway in the Beas River at Kullu, and if successful, will be rolled out across the state.

The government, he said, has identified 42 locations for dredging, including the tourist hotspot Manali. The initiative aims to control river damage in these vulnerable areas, though it faces hurdles under the Forest Conservation Act. Efforts are being made to overcome these procedural obstacles.

Moreover, the state is set to propose a policy that exempts tractor owners from fines related to personal mining activities, lifting penalties imposed by traffic and mining departments. This will involve a new policy proposal to be brought to the state Cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies.)