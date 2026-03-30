Tragic Death Toll: Spike in ICE Custody Fatalities

In a tragic development, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported the death of a Mexican immigrant, marking the 14th such incident in 2026. The individual, identified as Jose Guadalupe Ramos, was an inmate at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in Los Angeles.

Found unconscious in his bunk, Ramos was swiftly transferred to a nearby hospital. Despite medical efforts, he was pronounced dead, according to an ICE press release.

This rising death toll comes amid an intensified deportation campaign initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump in 2025. The surge in immigrant detention has drawn criticism for being excessively harsh and life-threatening, with ICE experiencing a high number of deaths less than halfway into 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)