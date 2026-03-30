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Uncertainty Looms Over National Population Register Update

The Registrar General of India, Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan, announced no decision has been made about updating the National Population Register (NPR). Initially prepared in 2010 and updated in 2015, the NPR is intended to be revised alongside the upcoming Census 2027 to maintain a comprehensive resident database.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:28 IST
Uncertainty Looms Over National Population Register Update
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In a statement made on Monday, Registrar General of India, Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan, declared that no resolution has been reached concerning the updating of the National Population Register (NPR).

The NPR, originally created in 2010 and subsequently revised in 2015, serves as a detailed database documenting the residents of India across both rural and urban areas. As per Narayan, the process has not been initiated yet, and no guidelines have been issued corresponding to the updates.

According to the Census portal, the update of the NPR was intended to coincide with the Housing Listing and Housing Operations for the upcoming Census, starting in April 2027. This update aims to incorporate changes resulting from births, deaths, and migration across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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