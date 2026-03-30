Controversial Death Penalty Bill Sparks International Outcry

Israel's parliament is preparing to vote on a divisive bill that would make the death penalty the default punishment for Palestinians convicted of killing Israelis in military courts. Critics, including European allies, argue the measure unfairly targets Palestinians under military occupation and undermines democratic principles.

Drafted by far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, the bill mandates sentencing decisions within 90 days without the option of clemency, allowing only for special circumstances. Critics say the legislation instructs West Bank military courts to impose the death penalty, despite near-total conviction rates for Palestinians in these courts.

International figures, including foreign ministers from Germany, France, Italy, and Britain, have condemned the proposal's discriminatory nature, while rights groups warn it could escalate human rights abuses. If enacted, Israeli rights organizations plan to contest the bill in the Supreme Court. Amid global movements toward abolition, the bill highlights ongoing debates around capital punishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)