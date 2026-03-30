Indian Navy Inducts ASW Vessel ‘Agray’, Strengthening Coastal Defence and Anti-Submarine Capabilities

In a major boost to India’s maritime defence capabilities and indigenous shipbuilding programme, the Indian Navy has taken delivery of ‘Agray’, the fourth Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC), from Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, on March 30, 2026.

The induction marks another milestone in India’s push toward self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, with the vessel boasting over 80% indigenous content.

Strengthening India’s Underwater Warfare Capabilities

Designed for operations in shallow coastal waters, ‘Agray’ is equipped with advanced systems to detect and neutralise underwater threats, particularly enemy submarines and mines.

Key features of the vessel include:

Length: Approximately 77 metres

Propulsion: Waterjet propulsion—the largest Indian naval warships to use this technology

Armament: State-of-the-art Lightweight Torpedoes Indigenous Rocket Launchers

Sensors: Advanced shallow water SONAR systems

These capabilities enable the ship to conduct anti-submarine warfare (ASW), mine countermeasure operations, and coastal surveillance, making it a critical asset in safeguarding India’s littoral zones.

Indigenous Design and Engineering Excellence

The ASW SWCs have been designed and constructed by GRSE in compliance with the classification standards of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS). The project highlights the growing maturity of India’s defence shipbuilding ecosystem and its ability to deliver complex naval platforms domestically.

Defence experts note that indigenous platforms not only reduce import dependence but also ensure better lifecycle support, faster upgrades, and strategic autonomy in defence preparedness.

Reviving a Legacy Name

The newly inducted ‘Agray’ carries forward a distinguished naval legacy. It is named after the erstwhile INS Agray, a Patrol Vessel of the 1241 PE class that served the Indian Navy until its decommissioning in 2017.

The continuation of legacy names reflects the Navy’s tradition of honouring its operational history while modernising its fleet with next-generation platforms.

Part of a Larger Fleet Expansion Plan

‘Agray’ is the fourth of eight ASW SWCs being built under this programme, aimed at enhancing India’s coastal defence network amid evolving maritime security challenges in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Once all vessels are inducted, the fleet will significantly strengthen:

Submarine detection in shallow waters

Protection of critical maritime assets and ports

Surveillance along India’s extensive coastline

Mine detection and clearance operations

Strategic Importance in Current Security Landscape

With increasing submarine activity in the Indian Ocean Region and growing maritime competition, shallow water ASW platforms like ‘Agray’ are vital for maintaining situational awareness and deterrence close to India’s shores.

The vessel’s induction aligns with India’s broader naval modernisation strategy, which focuses on:

Enhancing indigenous defence capabilities

Expanding blue-water and littoral warfare readiness

Strengthening maritime domain awareness

Boost to Domestic Defence Manufacturing

The successful delivery of ‘Agray’ underscores the progress of India’s defence industrial base, particularly shipyards like GRSE, which have emerged as key players in naval construction.

The project also supports:

Employment generation in the defence sector

Development of ancillary industries and supply chains

Increased technology absorption and innovation

A Step Toward Maritime Self-Reliance

As India continues to modernise its naval fleet, the induction of indigenous platforms like ‘Agray’ signals a clear shift toward self-reliant, technology-driven defence capabilities.

With over 80% indigenous content and advanced combat systems, ‘Agray’ stands as a symbol of India’s growing strength in defence manufacturing and its commitment to securing its maritime interests.