Namami Gange Gains Momentum: 355 Projects Completed, 17 STPs Commissioned in FY26, Says C.R. Paatil

In a significant push to India’s flagship river rejuvenation programme, the 18th meeting of the Empowered Task Force (ETF) on the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) reviewed accelerated progress under the Namami Gange Programme, with over 355 projects completed out of 524 sanctioned so far.

Chaired by Union Minister for Jal Shakti Shri C.R. Paatil on March 30, 2026, the high-level meeting brought together senior officials from multiple ministries and key Ganga basin states to assess implementation progress and chart the next phase of action.

Accelerated Infrastructure Push: 17 New STPs Commissioned

A major highlight of FY 2025–26 has been the commissioning of 17 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) across Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, marking a critical step toward reducing pollution load in the Ganga and its tributaries.

The Minister appreciated the improved inter-agency coordination and execution pace, noting that faster delivery of sewerage infrastructure is essential for achieving measurable improvements in river water quality.

Focus on Sewerage, DPRs and Execution Bottlenecks

The meeting held detailed discussions on:

Expediting submission of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs)

Strengthening inter-agency coordination mechanisms

Fast-tracking pending pollution abatement projects

Shri Paatil directed states to ensure time-bound implementation and remove bottlenecks to maintain momentum.

Policy Push: Treated Wastewater Reuse Gains Traction

A key policy focus area remains the safe reuse of treated wastewater, seen as critical for sustainable water management.

Progress highlighted includes:

Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh have notified reuse policies aligned with the national framework

Bihar and West Bengal are in advanced stages of policy finalisation

The Minister emphasised that reuse of treated water must become a core strategy, reducing freshwater stress while improving environmental outcomes.

Science-Led River Basin Management

The ETF reviewed several scientific and planning initiatives aimed at strengthening long-term river management:

Aquifer mapping for groundwater sustainability

Wetland conservation in high-priority zones

Aerial drainage mapping for better hydrological planning

Significant progress was reported in identifying and conserving wetlands in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, enhancing ecosystem resilience.

New Initiatives and Public Engagement

The meeting also highlighted several ongoing initiatives under the programme:

Launch of the Ganga Aqualife Conservation Monitoring Centre

Success stories in small river rejuvenation projects

Technical workshops on glacier studies and sludge management

Continued ghat cleanliness drives across riverfronts

These efforts reflect a broader approach that combines infrastructure, ecology, and community participation.

Preparing for Kumbh 2027

A presentation by the Government of Uttarakhand outlined preparations for Kumbh 2027, focusing on:

Sanitation and waste management systems

River conservation measures

Infrastructure readiness

Ensuring a clean and sustainable Kumbh has been identified as a key milestone for the programme.

A Multi-Stakeholder Mission

The meeting saw participation from senior officials across ministries including Power, Housing & Urban Affairs, and Home Affairs, along with representatives from Ganga basin states—highlighting the programme’s multi-sectoral and cooperative framework.

Toward a Clean and Sustainable Ganga

Concluding the meeting, Shri C.R. Paatil reiterated that rejuvenating the Ganga requires continuous coordination, technological innovation, and public participation.

With over two-thirds of sanctioned projects completed and infrastructure delivery accelerating, the Namami Gange Programme is entering a critical phase focused on outcomes—cleaner water, restored ecosystems, and sustainable river management.

As India advances toward its environmental and sustainability goals, the Ganga rejuvenation mission remains one of the country’s most ambitious and transformative initiatives.