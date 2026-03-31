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Tragic Loss: UN Peacekeepers and Journalists Targeted Amid Lebanese-Israeli Conflict

Three Indonesian UN peacekeepers were killed in separate incidents in southern Lebanon amid increasing tensions and violence between Lebanese forces and Israel. The fatalities occurred during Israeli strikes that also claimed the lives of journalists and medics. Investigations are ongoing to determine the origins and responsibility for the attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 04:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 04:53 IST
Tragic Loss: UN Peacekeepers and Journalists Targeted Amid Lebanese-Israeli Conflict
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In a weekend marked by escalation and tragedy, three United Nations peacekeepers from Indonesia were killed in southern Lebanon amid hostilities between Israeli forces and Lebanese armed groups. Two were killed and two others injured when an explosion destroyed their vehicle near Bani Hayyan, according to a UNIFIL statement.

Another Indonesian peacekeeper died as a projectile exploded near the southern Lebanese village of Adchit al-Qusayr. This marks the first death among U.N. peacekeepers in the ongoing conflict between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, which reignited in early March. UNIFIL has stated its commitment to investigating the incidents separately.

The violence has extended beyond peacekeepers; over the weekend, Israeli strikes in Lebanon resulted in the deaths of journalists and paramedics. Lebanon's government and international bodies have condemned these actions, with calls for adherence to international humanitarian law amidst the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

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